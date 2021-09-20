American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.9% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 45.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 36.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,003 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 49.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $900,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.27. The company had a trading volume of 141,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,125. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

