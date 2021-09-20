Baxter Bros Inc. Buys 5,173 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,750,461. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $247.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

