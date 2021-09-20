Baxter Bros Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,991 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after buying an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after buying an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.48 on Monday, reaching $240.01. 61,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,490. The stock has a market cap of $179.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

