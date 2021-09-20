CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $21.50 Million Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,840 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 1.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 1.54% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $21,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,830,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,364,000 after purchasing an additional 300,886 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 403,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 77,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,475. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $25.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.