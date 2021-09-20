iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 37.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 133.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 59,339 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,871,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.88. 131,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,716. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.