Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,225 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 545,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,795,000 after acquiring an additional 88,860 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.8% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 117,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH traded down $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.51. 5,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.87. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.41.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

