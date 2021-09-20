Northstar Asset Management LLC Acquires 760 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.45 on Monday, reaching $155.96. The company had a trading volume of 85,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,593. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

