OKCash (OK) Price Hits $0.0267 on Major Exchanges

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $546,045.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OKCash has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,804.70 or 1.00081093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00085516 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00060086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001289 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002315 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,266,806 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

