$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.93. Baxter International posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 17.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Baxter International by 9.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Baxter International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Baxter International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Baxter International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 640,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.79. The company had a trading volume of 26,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,490. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.35. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

