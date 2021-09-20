Analysts Expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Post $0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. ACM Research reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of ACMR traded down $3.68 on Wednesday, reaching $98.72. 4,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,366. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.28. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $144.81.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $2,987,614.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845 over the last 90 days. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

