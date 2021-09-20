Alpha Impact Price Down 26.3% Over Last 7 Days (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Alpha Impact coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Impact has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $10.96 million and $3,106.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00066856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00174708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00113150 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.65 or 0.06876181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,853.55 or 1.00192706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.81 or 0.00801504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

