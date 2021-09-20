RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Trading Down 30.6% Over Last 7 Days

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $57.03 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 30.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.74 or 0.00273565 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00131215 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.75 or 0.00184490 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002578 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

