Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.49% of Primerica worth $29,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 36.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 23.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Shares of PRI traded down $6.88 on Monday, hitting $142.37. 529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.88. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.