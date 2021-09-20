Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$44.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.68.

Shares of Capital Power stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 118,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.95. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$28.40 and a 12-month high of C$44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56. The firm has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.30.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$39,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,090.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

