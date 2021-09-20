Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Knowles (NYSE:KN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.91% from the stock’s previous close.

KN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $18.26. 23,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,864. Knowles has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knowles in the second quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles in the first quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Knowles by 1,675.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 1,092.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.