ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

ADMA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.27. 38,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,192. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. The company has a market cap of $167.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 3.94. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $434,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $613,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,025 shares during the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

