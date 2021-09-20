Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.4% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.37. 70,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,141. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $142.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

