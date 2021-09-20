Standard Protocol (STND) Price Tops $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $6.29 million and approximately $979,772.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00066940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00171668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00113021 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.60 or 0.06891386 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,708.54 or 0.99785478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $350.72 or 0.00800693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

