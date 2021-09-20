Juggernaut Price Tops $0.71 on Major Exchanges (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $27.95 million and $1.51 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00055622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00125693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00045222 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

