Game Creek Capital LP Acquires Shares of 22,866 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $5,080,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,586,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,694,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $2,167,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,305. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.04. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.