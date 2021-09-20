SUN Reaches Market Cap of $152,338.63 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00066830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.14 or 0.00171097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00112358 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.38 or 0.06843167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,878.43 or 0.99909814 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.07 or 0.00801645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

