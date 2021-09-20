$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.86. AeroVironment reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

AVAV traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,350. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,760.67 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.27. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $655,996.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,549.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,400 shares of company stock worth $9,517,922. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,221,000 after buying an additional 140,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,765,000 after purchasing an additional 76,635 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,079,000 after purchasing an additional 154,013 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 18.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,422,000 after purchasing an additional 68,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

