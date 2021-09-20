Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $193,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after buying an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after buying an additional 216,824 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $95,231,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 139.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 113,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,277,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.16.

TYL stock traded down $6.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $461.20. The company had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.69 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.81 and a 200 day moving average of $445.02. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $324.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.