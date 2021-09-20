Game Creek Capital LP Reduces Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Game Creek Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $8.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $755.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,663. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $138.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $766.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $702.49.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.57.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.