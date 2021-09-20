Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $90.80. 11,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,315. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.98. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,152,000 after acquiring an additional 171,315 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,687,000 after acquiring an additional 662,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,105,000 after buying an additional 480,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,749,000 after purchasing an additional 66,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

