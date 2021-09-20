ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.76 Million

Brokerages expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will report sales of $173.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.91 million. ATN International reported sales of $111.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $608.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $605.25 million to $611.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $753.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $123.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.27 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in ATN International during the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 91,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.68. 277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,568. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $724.67 million, a PE ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 0.24. ATN International has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $54.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -188.89%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

