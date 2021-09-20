Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $141.12 Million Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.14% of Five9 worth $141,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth $78,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 249.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Five9 by 150.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $4.27 on Monday, hitting $170.79. 27,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.56 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.66 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,517.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,238 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.30.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.