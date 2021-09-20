Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $32,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.85. 15,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.78. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $160.56. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

