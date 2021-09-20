BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $45,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,772,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,272,000 after buying an additional 108,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in BlackRock by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,487,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $26.80 on Monday, reaching $849.83. 11,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The firm has a market cap of $129.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $904.17 and a 200-day moving average of $850.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

