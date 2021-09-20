Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.7% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $55,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after buying an additional 466,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,717,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,099,483,000 after buying an additional 19,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,571,000 after buying an additional 179,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.58. 109,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

