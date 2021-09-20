Zacks: Analysts Expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Announce -$1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will report ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the highest is ($0.93). Taysha Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($1.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSHA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.31.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. 1,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,886. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $694.49 million and a PE ratio of -5.33.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

