Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,339,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $38,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 119.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after buying an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after buying an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AT&T by 604.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after buying an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 297.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,480,000 after buying an additional 4,017,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.16. 705,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,801,906. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $193.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

