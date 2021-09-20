Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Xylem by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after purchasing an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,064,000 after acquiring an additional 80,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Xylem by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,888,000 after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Xylem by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after acquiring an additional 477,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Xylem by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $130.67. 4,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,332. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.95 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.16.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

