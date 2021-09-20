NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 1,252 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT opened at $337.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.