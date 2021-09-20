Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,207. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.93. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.