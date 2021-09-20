Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 7,050 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.9% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.49. 285,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,260,506. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $225.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

