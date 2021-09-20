Northstar Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 25,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,656,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,253,000 after purchasing an additional 430,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.28. The company had a trading volume of 384,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373,343. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

