Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.60

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.60 and last traded at $41.62, with a volume of 754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $837.33 million, a P/E ratio of 78.04, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,443,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,656 shares of company stock worth $1,988,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,960,000 after acquiring an additional 110,952 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,085,000 after acquiring an additional 917,610 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,446,000 after acquiring an additional 153,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,606,000 after acquiring an additional 142,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.