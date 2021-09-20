Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $2.54

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.38. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 104,927 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -1.29.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

