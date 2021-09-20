Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 1.1% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,874,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,529. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.