KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 7.3%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s share price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $15.84. Approximately 57,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,688,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

BEKE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.64.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

