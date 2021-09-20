Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Down 7.8%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s share price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.50. 1,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 648,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Atomera in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get Atomera alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $512.73 million, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Atomera by 104,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.