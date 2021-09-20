Morningstar Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 425,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,027,000. Enbridge makes up about 1.9% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 37.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% in the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 17.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 645,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.09. 76,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,038. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

