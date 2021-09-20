Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.40

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 4080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

BLND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

