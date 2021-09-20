Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.0 days.

Shares of SAABF stock remained flat at $$29.25 during trading hours on Monday. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. Saab AB has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saab AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums segments. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

