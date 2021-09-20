TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Trading Up 0.9%

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.07 and last traded at $31.07. Approximately 50 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 91,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $578.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $44.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

In other news, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $29,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,082.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.