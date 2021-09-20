Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,593,000 after buying an additional 2,060,323 shares during the period. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SDVKY shares. started coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,079. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

