ELCO Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,704,000 after buying an additional 445,742 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 55.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,225,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,189,000 after acquiring an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 330,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,930 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXJ traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.99. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,970. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.47. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $89.68.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.