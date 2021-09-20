13,471 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Bought by Chartist Inc. CA

Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.16. 813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,406. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $81.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.41.

