Aeron 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13,962.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. Aeron has a market cap of $2,567.07 and approximately $13,962.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 99.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00055746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00127572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00045607 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARNXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.